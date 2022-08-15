Left Menu

UP: Youth absconding after hacking father, two sisters to death in Baghpat

A youth hacked his father and two sisters to death and fled from the crime scene, informed Uttar Pradesh police on Monday.

The absconding accused has been identified as Amar alias Laksh who killed his family members after a prolonged family feud. As per police reports, the accused undertook the extreme step after his father denied him his property rights.

"The mother of the accused Shahshiprabha informed us that her husband Brijpal and two daughters Anuradha and Jyoti were killed by her son Amar alias Laksh. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The mother has also informed that her husband had evicted Amar alias Laksh from the property and his rights two months ago," said police. The police have registered a case in connection with the killing of the family members.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

