President Droupadi Murmu on Monday sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Parsi New Year and said that the Parsi community have significantly contributed to the development of the nation through their hardwork, dedication and entrepreneurship.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 06:51 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 06:51 IST
President Murmu extends greetings to citizens on eve of Parsi New Year
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Parsi New Year and said that the Parsi community have significantly contributed to the development of the nation through their hardwork, dedication and entrepreneurship. In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens, especially our Parsi brothers and sisters. The Parsi community have significantly contributed to the development of our nation through their hardwork, dedication and entrepreneurship. The inclusive culture of India inspires all the citizens to live together in harmony."

"May this special occasion of Parsi New Year bring prosperity, peace and harmony to our lives and strengthen our commitment towards mutual brotherhood," the President added. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted people on the eve of Navroz, Parsi New Year and said that the festival reflects the spirit of fraternity and compassion.

"I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of 'Navroz', which marks the beginning of Parsi New Year," said the Vice President. He lauded the contribution of the Parsi community in India and said that they have made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the nation.

"Celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety, Navroz reflects the spirit of fraternity and compassion. The Parsi community in India, though small in number, has made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the nation, and they hold a very special place in the cultural mosaic of India. May the festival of 'Navroz' bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives," he added. The Parsi New Year which is also known as Navroz is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new Persian calendar.

In the Persian language 'Nav' means new, and 'Roz' stands for the day, i.e., 'new day'. It begins at the stroke of the vernal equinox when the sun crosses the equator. (ANI)

