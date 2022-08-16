Left Menu

China approves 8 fixed-asset investment projects worth $34.9 bln in July

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-08-2022 08:00 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 08:00 IST
China's state planner the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in July approved eight fixed-asset investment projects worth 236.8 billion yuan ($34.89 billion), Jinxian Dong, a NDRC spokesperson told a news conference on Tuesday.

For the January to July period, 65 fixed-asset investment projects worth 1.028 trillion yuan were approved.

China is stepping up spending on infrastructure projects to prop up the economy which unexpectedly slowed in July with factory and retail activities missing expectations and property investment falling at the biggest clip this year. ($1 = 6.7865 Chinese yuan renminbi)

