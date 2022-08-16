Left Menu

HP flash flood: Rescue operation begins after two people drown in Solang Nala

The rescue operation began in Solang Nala in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Tuesday after two people went missing in the flash floods caused due to heavy rain on Monday.

Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rescue operation began in Solang Nala in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Tuesday after two people went missing in the flash floods caused due to heavy rain on Monday. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Police Fire brigade are deployed at the spot.

According to the officials, the water level has currently been reduced. Two people drowned while crossing a temporary bridge built on a drain in Solang, Manali on Monday.

This temporary bridge was used by the local people. As per the information, some people were on the bridge crossing the nala when the bridge was washed away. Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Ashutosh Garg had earlier said, "A temporary bridge has been reported to be washed away by the flow of water in the Solang area of Manali. Some people were also crossing this bridge when the accident took place. As per eyewitnesses two people drowned in the drain and the authorities are trying to recover the body of one of the deceased."

"It is still raining and Solang Nalla is still flowing with heavy flooded water, rescue for missing people has stopped consequently. The number of missing people is not known yet. Efforts are being made to find out how many people have been affected by the incident and if there is any survivor, then efforts are being made to save them," he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

