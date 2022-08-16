Left Menu

German investor morale dips as inflation fuels recession angst

A Reuters poll had pointed to an August reading of -53.8. "The still high inflation rates and the expected additional costs for heating and energy lead to a decrease in profit expectations for the private consumption sector," ZEW researcher Michael Schroeder said in a statement.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-08-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 15:37 IST
German investor morale dips as inflation fuels recession angst
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

German investor sentiment fell slightly in August on concerns the rising cost of living will hit private consumption and suggesting Europe's largest economy is tipping into recession. The ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday its economic sentiment index fell to -55.3 points from -53.8 in July. A Reuters poll had pointed to an August reading of -53.8.

"The still high inflation rates and the expected additional costs for heating and energy lead to a decrease in profit expectations for the private consumption sector," ZEW researcher Michael Schroeder said in a statement. "In contrast, the expectations for the financial sector are improving due to the supposed further increase in short-term interest rates," he added.

The German economy stagnated in the second quarter, with the war in Ukraine, soaring energy prices, the pandemic,, and supply disruptions bringing it to the edge of a downturn. Inflation is running at 8.5%. Finance Minister Christian Lindner said last week the economic situation was deteriorating in Germany and the outlook fragile.

Thomas Gitzel, an economist at VP Bank, expects the economy to shrink in the third quarter. "The recession has therefore already begun, as no improvement is expected for the final quarter of 2022 either," he added. "Even for the beginning of 2023, there is hardly any reason to hope that the situation will improve again."

Some leading German companies are nonetheless upbeat. Truckmaker Daimler Truck said last week it would keep prices high even if certain costs begin to fall in order to compensate for lower margins since last year, forecasting demand would remain strong into 2023 despite fears of recession.

"We expect a strong 2023 - demand will outpace the supply side," chief executive Martin Daum said. A ZEW index on German current conditions fell to -47.6 from -45.8 in the prior month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022