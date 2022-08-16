Left Menu

Russia's Gazprom warns European gas prices could climb a further 60%

Russian state gas company Gazprom said on Tuesday that European gas prices could spike by 60% to more than $4,000 per 1,000 cubic metres this winter, as the company's own export and production continues to fall amid Western sanctions. Gas flows from Russia, Europe's top supplier, are running at reduced levels this year, after one route was shut when Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February and after sanctions triggered a dispute about the Nord Stream 1 pipeline's equipment.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-08-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 17:14 IST
Russia's Gazprom warns European gas prices could climb a further 60%
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian state gas company Gazprom said on Tuesday that European gas prices could spike by 60% to more than $4,000 per 1,000 cubic metres this winter, as the company's own export and production continues to fall amid Western sanctions.

Gas flows from Russia, Europe's top supplier, are running at reduced levels this year, after one route was shut when Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February and after sanctions triggered a dispute about the Nord Stream 1 pipeline's equipment. Gas prices have surged as a result. "European spot gas prices have reached $2,500 (per 1,000 cubic metres). According to conservative estimates, if such a tendency persists, prices will exceed $4,000 per 1,000 cubic metres this winter," Gazprom said.

Dutch wholesale gas prices hit an all-time high of nearly 335 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in spring. They have dipped since then to around 226.00 euros per MWh on Tuesday but remain far higher than a year ago when they were about 46 euros per MWh. Kyiv has shut one of Gazprom's routes for exports to Europe, while Gazprom has reduced supplies to only 20% of the capacity of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany amid the equipment dispute.

Overall, Gazprom's gas exports fell by 36.2% to 78.5 billion cubic metres between Jan. 1 and Aug. 15 and production was down by 13.2% to 274.8 billion cubic metres comparing to a year ago, it said in a statement. Gazprom's output was down by 32.2% so far in August versus a fall of 35.8% in July in annual terms, Evgeniy Suvorov, an economist at CentroCreditBank, said on his Telegram channel MMI, adding that export was down by 59% from minus 58.4% last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022