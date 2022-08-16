Left Menu

Over 13 lakh saplings planted in Noida against target of 11.98 lakh till Aug 15

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:01 IST
Over 13 lakh saplings planted in Noida against target of 11.98 lakh till Aug 15
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Over 13 lakh saplings have been planted across Gautam Buddh Nagar till August 15 against the target of 11.98 lakh for this year by government departments, officials said on Tuesday.

The plantation drive was part of a massive afforestation campaign of the Uttar Pradesh government carried out every year, the officials said.

This year, the state government had targeted 35 crore plantations across Uttar Pradesh, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Information Officer Rakesh Singh Chauhan said.

''Till August 15 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 1,34,67,04 saplings have been planted by the forest department and other government departments here against the target of 11,98,096 that was allotted for Gautam Buddh Nagar district. This is 112.4 percent of the allotted target,'' Chauhan said.

Among the government agencies, the forest department planted 3.92 lakh saplings, while the industrial development department planted 5.80 lakh saplings – the highest two in the district.

At least five departments, including health, housing development, and roadways, had zero plantations despite being allotted targets, according to an official document.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

