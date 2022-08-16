Ukrainian president condemns 'Russia's nuclear terrorism' in call with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had discussed "Russia's nuclear terrorism" at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during a call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenskiy, writing on Twitter, gave no further details of their discussions on the Zaporizhzhia plant, which Russia seized in March following its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. In recent days, there has been shelling in the vicinity of the plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)