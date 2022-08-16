US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq slip at open as retail earnings kick off

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday as investors assessed results from retailers Walmart and Home Depot, while signs of a slowing global economy continued to keep markets on edge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.91 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 33,924.35.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.68 points, or 0.16%, at 4,290.46, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.41 points, or 0.35%, to 13,082.64 at the opening bell.

