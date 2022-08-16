Left Menu

Russia says Ukrainian 'sabotage' behind pylon blasts in southern Kursk region

Russia's FSB security service on Tuesday accused Ukrainian "saboteurs" of repeatedly blowing up electricity pylons running from a nuclear reactor complex in the southern Russian region of Kursk, disrupting the plant's operations. Earlier on Tuesday, Moscow blamed Ukrainian sabotage for explosions at a military base in the annexed region of Crimea.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-08-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 20:10 IST
Russia says Ukrainian 'sabotage' behind pylon blasts in southern Kursk region
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia's FSB security service on Tuesday accused Ukrainian "saboteurs" of repeatedly blowing up electricity pylons running from a nuclear reactor complex in the southern Russian region of Kursk, disrupting the plant's operations. In a statement, the FSB said saboteur groups had targeted six high-voltage power pylons connected to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on Aug. 4, 9 and 12, leading to a "breach" in the plant's functioning.

"In cooperation with the (National Guard), measures were taken to enhance the protection of nuclear power facilities," the FSB statement said. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

Ukraine's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Kursk is about 90 km (55 miles) from the Ukrainian border and one of several Russian cities to have been hit by explosions at fuel depots and ammunition dumps since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly six months ago.

Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility but has described the incidents as "karma". Since the start of the war, fears have grown for the safety of nuclear infrastructure, with Europe's largest atomic power plant in a Russian-occupied area of southern Ukraine coming under frequent shelling attacks.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of heightening the risk of a nuclear accident. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an end to all military activities near the Zaporizhzhia reactor complex. Earlier on Tuesday, Moscow blamed Ukrainian sabotage for explosions at a military base in the annexed region of Crimea. Ukraine has not officially confirmed or denied responsibility for the blasts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022