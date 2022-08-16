Left Menu

Scholz wants quick workaround with EU on German gas levy tax

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-08-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 20:23 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
Germany is seeking swift discussions with the European Commission to find a solution to curb the costs of a new gas levy on German consumers, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

The commission said on Tuesday it was not possible to exempt the new German levy from value added tax as requested by Berlin but said the European Union executive wants to find a solution that would accommodate Germany's request in another way.

"We will discuss this way with the commission very quickly so that it is legally sound and can be implemented before the levy is charged," Scholz said in Berlin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

