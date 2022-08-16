Left Menu

Blockade over alleged missing miners halts Zijin's Colombia mine production

A days-long community road blockade has halted production at Zijin Mining's Colombia gold project due to allegations that informal miners are trapped in tunnels on its land, the Chinese company said late on Monday. Those holding the blockades, which began on Aug. 12, are demanding the national mining agency verify whether any miners are trapped, Zijin said, adding it supports an inspection as soon as possible.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 21:24 IST
Blockade over alleged missing miners halts Zijin's Colombia mine production
Representative image Image Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Colombia

A days-long community road blockade has halted production at Zijin Mining's Colombia gold project due to allegations that informal miners are trapped in tunnels on its land, the Chinese company said late on Monday.

Those holding the blockades, which began on Aug. 12, are demanding the national mining agency verify whether any miners are trapped, Zijin said, adding it supports an inspection as soon as possible. "The mining rescue team will take charge," a spokesperson for the mining agency told Reuters. "Today the team is prepared to enter, we're waiting on the arrival of the miners who will guide the inspection of the tunnels."

Thousands of wildcat miners work in sometimes-deadly conditions in dozens of informal tunnels in Buritica municipality in northwestern Colombia, including many within or adjoining Zijin's concession. The activities, controlled by the Clan del Golfo crime gang, are a safety issue for the surrounding community and affect Zijin's output, a Reuters investigation last year showed.

Roads near Buritica are shuttered, as is the entrance to Zijin's site, the company said in a statement late on Monday night, adding vehicles transporting contractors have been attacked and guard posts vandalized. A further statement from Zijin on Tuesday morning said production is interrupted.

There is no confirmation any miners are trapped and therefore no figure for the alleged missing, the mining agency spokesperson added. Local media reported late last week that dozens of miners could be trapped. The security department of Antioquia province said on Friday it had no official reports of missing people.

Buritica's mayor did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A local resident told Reuters the town could soon begin to experience food shortages because of the blockade.

Zijin paid $1 billion in late 2019 to buy the extensive mine from Canada's Continental Gold, despite security concerns related to attacks on staff near Buritica and further afield.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022