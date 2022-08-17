Left Menu

Thai court throws out decade-long legal fight over Laos dam

"The court said the power purchase agreement did not directly impact the plaintiffs or people in the Mekong basin," Rattanamanee Polkla, a lawyer representing the Mekong community told reporters. The 1,285-megawatt Xayaburi dam, built and operated by a subsidiary of Thailand's construction company CH Karnchang , is the first hydropower dam in the lower Mekong River in Laos and sells 95% of its power to Thailand.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 17-08-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 16:48 IST
Thai court throws out decade-long legal fight over Laos dam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A top Thai court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to halt purchases of electricity by the country from a hydropower dam in neighbouring Laos over environmental concerns, bringing an end to a decade-long legal battle. The case brought by 37 villagers from eight provinces along the Mekong River primarily sought to cancel a power purchase agreement between state-owned Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and the Xayaburi dam, which they argued had negatively impacted the environment and livelihoods.

The Supreme Administrative Court in Bangkok said the case, which was initially brought in 2012 and had failed at lower courts, had no legal grounds, court documents showed. "The court said the power purchase agreement did not directly impact the plaintiffs or people in the Mekong basin," Rattanamanee Polkla, a lawyer representing the Mekong community told reporters.

The 1,285-megawatt Xayaburi dam, built and operated by a subsidiary of Thailand's construction company CH Karnchang , is the first hydropower dam in the lower Mekong River in Laos and sells 95% of its power to Thailand. The start of its full commercial operations in 2019 coincided with parts of the Mekong drying to a trickle even at the end of the rainy season. The company said it was not responsible for the reduced river flow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022