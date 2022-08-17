Left Menu

CIL Director-Business Development Debashish Nanda takes over as Chairman of HURL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 17:21 IST
CIL Director-Business Development Debashish Nanda takes over as Chairman of HURL
  • Country:
  • India

Debashish Nanda has taken over as the Chairman of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd (HURL), a joint venture company of five public sector units.

Nanda, who is also a full-time Director, Business Development, of the maharatna firm Coal India Ltd (CIL), has taken the charge of HURL chairman with effect from August 16. Nanda replaces S M Vaidya, CIL said in a statement.

Vaidya is the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation. HURL came into being in June 2016 as a joint venture consortium of five public sector units for supplying and catering to the urea need of the farmers in eastern and northern parts of the country.

CIL, NTPC and Indian Oil Corporation are the lead promoters of HURL holding a total of 89 per cent equity (29.67 per cent each).

Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd hold the remaining 11 per cent share.

The authorised capital and paid-up capital of HURL was Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 5,827.48 crore respectively as of June 1.

Each of the three fertilizer plants at Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Sindri (Jharkhand) and Barauni (Bihar) would produce 2,200 metric tonnes of ammonia and 3,850 metric tonnes of neem coated urea on a daily basis.

Gorakhpur plant has already become operational in May, while Sindri and Barauni units are expected to turn operational during the current year.

Natural gas which is the feedstock of the plants would be supplied by gas pooling mechanism at a uniform delivered price to all the fertilizer plants on gas grid for production of urea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022