Left Menu

Nigerian power sector workers strike, causing blackout

(1600 GMT) from 4,100 MW early on Wednesday, according to TCN. Lagos-based Ikeja Electric, the largest distribution company and one of 11 in the country said "we are currently experiencing disruption of power supply as most stations within our network have been shut down." Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, which supplies power to five states, also said "all our feeders are out of supply and this has affected supply to our esteemed customers." On Tuesday, Nigeria's national grid had a peak supply of 4,800 MW, the highest in many months but still far below what the country of 200 million people needs.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 17-08-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 22:13 IST
Nigerian power sector workers strike, causing blackout
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Workers at the Transmission Company of Nigeria went on strike on Wednesday over what they said were unfair conditions of service, their union said, disrupting power supplies across the country. In a notice to members seen by Reuters, National Union of Electricity Employees said it was protesting against discriminatory promotion procedures at the state-owned transmission company and unfair labour practices in the power sector, among other grievances.

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) employs 3,800 people and had said in a letter to the union on Tuesday that it was resolving the grievances together with the minister in charge of power. It urged workers not to strike. The grid capacity had dropped to zero by 5:00 p.m. (1600 GMT) from 4,100 MW early on Wednesday, according to TCN.

Lagos-based Ikeja Electric, the largest distribution company and one of 11 in the country said "we are currently experiencing disruption of power supply as most stations within our network have been shut down." Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, which supplies power to five states, also said "all our feeders are out of supply and this has affected supply to our esteemed customers."

On Tuesday, Nigeria's national grid had a peak supply of 4,800 MW, the highest in many months but still far below what the country of 200 million people needs. A majority of businesses and homes rely on diesel and petrol-powered generators while many more go without electricity.

Also Read: Nigeria fines Multichoice, others for airing BBC report on banditry -statement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
3
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022