Left Menu

CPRI inks MoU with Chhattisgarh govt to set up regional testing laboratory

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-08-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 23:57 IST
CPRI inks MoU with Chhattisgarh govt to set up regional testing laboratory
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru-based Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chhattisgarh government for setting up a regional testing laboratory in Raipur district, an official said.

As per the agreement, the national-level testing unit will be established on an area of 10 acres in sector-30 of Nava Raipur Atar Nagar which will have test facilities for transformers, energy meters, transformer oil, switch fuse unit and other electricity-related equipment, the public relations department official said.

Power companies will get a 20 per cent rebate in the testing of equipment, he said. The contract was signed between Chhattisgarh energy department secretary Ankit Anand and Additional Director of CPRI, BA Sawale, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel here at his official residence, he said.

Besides providing testing services to ensure quality in power sector producers, the CPRI, an autonomous body under the Power ministry, also promotes applied research in the sector, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022