Left Menu

Kerala: Youth organisations stage protest as student dresses up as Savarkar

Youth Congress and Youth League staged a protest march in Malappuram on Wednesday against the participation of a student dressed up as V D Savarkar in a government school during the Independence Day celebrations.

ANI | Malappuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-08-2022 07:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 07:03 IST
Kerala: Youth organisations stage protest as student dresses up as Savarkar
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Youth Congress and Youth League staged a protest march in Malappuram on Wednesday against the participation of a student dressed up as V D Savarkar in a government school during the Independence Day celebrations. The incident is of Vocational Higher Secondary School Kizhuparamba in Malappuram district.

According to school authorities, they were organizing a procession of children dressed as freedom fighters on Independence Day. The school said Savarkar's name was not on the list of freedom fighters.

"One of the children was dressed as Savarkar and his name was pinned on the child's costume. The subcommittees were given the responsibility of the makeup and dressing of the children. Once they came out of the green room the other teachers noticed it and the name was removed," said the school authority. The school has sought an explanation from subcommittees who were in charge of children's dressing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022