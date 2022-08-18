Left Menu

IOA moves Supreme Court against Delhi HC's order to conduct elections

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's recent order which appointed the Committee of Administrators (CoA) of IOA to prepare the Constitution and conduct fresh elections to the country's governing body of Olympic sports.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 11:31 IST
IOA moves Supreme Court against Delhi HC's order to conduct elections
Supreme Court (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's recent order which appointed the Committee of Administrators (CoA) of IOA to prepare the Constitution and conduct fresh elections to the country's governing body of Olympic sports. The matter was mentioned before the apex court on Thursday for an urgent hearing.

The court agreed to hear the matter at the end of the board on Thursday. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Centre and said that at the international level, the appointment of CoA is seen as outside interference which can lead to suspension of IOA.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday appointed a CoA for the IOA. The CoA will prepare and adopt the constitution of IOA within 16 weeks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022