Maha: Tiger suspected to have killed 3 persons tranquilized, caged in Chandrapur

A tiger that had reportedly killed three persons in the Brahmapuri forest division of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district was tranquilized on Thursday morning by a forest department team, officials said.

The tiger, officially identified as T-103_SAM-1, has been caged and shifted to the Transit Treatment Centre here after a thorough medical examination, Dipesh Malhotra, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Bramhapuri Division) said in a release.

As per local officials, three persons have been reportedly killed by this tiger.

These include a farmer identified as Mukharu Raut from Dudhwadi, who was killed on Tuesday, and one Vilas Randhaye, who was mauled to death in Adyal, they added.

''We told higher authorities that tiger T-103 needs to be tranquilized and caged to stop these man-animal conflicts. After we got permission, the Rapid Response Team from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve arrived here,'' an official said.

''The team was accompanied by veterinarian Dr Ravikant Khobragade. Shooter Ajay Marathe tranquilized the tiger at 6:45 am and it was caged at 7:30 am. The 2-year-old tiger was then shifted to the Transit Treatment Centre,'' he said.

