Canadian LNG is medium-term prospect for Germany - govt official
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-08-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 19:16 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany does not expect to obtain any Canadian liquid natural gas in the next one to two years but is interested in discussing the medium-term potential for deliveries, a government official said on Thursday ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to the country.
"Energy from Canada represents more of a medium-tern solution," the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hearing pain of Canada school survivors felt like slaps, pope says
Hearing pain of Canada school survivors felt like slaps, pope says
CWG 2022: India beat Canada 8-0 to go on top in Pool B standings
Canada minister calls on China to de-escalate tensions after Pelosi's Taiwan visit
Indian women register 3-2 win over Canada, enter semifinals