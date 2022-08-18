Left Menu

NSA Doval meets Russian Dy PM Denis Manturov; focus on bilateral trade ties

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov held talks in Moscow with a focus on economic engagement. On Wednesday, he held talks with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.According to a Russian readout on Thursday, Manturov held talks with Doval in his capacity as Chair of the Russian part of the Intergovernmental Russia-India Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:20 IST
NSA Doval meets Russian Dy PM Denis Manturov; focus on bilateral trade ties
  • Country:
  • India

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov held talks in Moscow with a focus on economic engagement. Doval was on a two-day visit to Russia. On Wednesday, he held talks with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.

According to a Russian readout on Thursday, Manturov held talks with Doval in his capacity as Chair of the Russian part of the Intergovernmental Russia-India Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation. It said the two sides discussed the development of trade and economic ties and current issues related to cooperation in other spheres of mutual interest, including the peaceful use of outer space.

''I think it is important to use the mechanism of the Intergovernmental Commission to the maximum degree in order to strengthen bilateral collaboration across the board,'' Manturov stressed, according to the readout.

In the last few months, India has increased the import of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing disquiet over it by several Western powers.

India's crude oil imports from Russia have jumped over 50 times since April and now it makes up for 10 per cent of all crude bought from overseas.

Last month, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said Russia appreciates India for not supporting attempts to isolate it in multilateral forums and that bilateral trade between the two countries is on an upswing.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022