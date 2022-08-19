Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Pithoragarh

Mild tremors were felt in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand which was hit by an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

ANI | Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-08-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 14:49 IST
Visual shared by NCS confirming the earthquake (Photo credit: Twitter@@NCS_Earthquake). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mild tremors were felt in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand which was hit by an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at 12:55 IST.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:55:55 IST, Lat: 29.96 & Long: 80.12, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 43km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted. Earlier in the day, another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit South-Southwest of Jammu and Kashmir's Hanley village, the NCS said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:02:14 IST, Lat: 31.89 & Long: 78.67, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 92km SSW of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir, India," NCS tweeted. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

