Russia's Deputy Foreign Min says Russian military control of Zaporizhzhia plant guarantees no 'Chernobyl scenario'
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that Russia's military presence at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is a guarantee against what he called a "Chernobyl scenario", referring to the 1986 nuclear catastrophe.
Yesterday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev said that a U.N. proposal to demilitarise the area around the nuclear plant was "unacceptable".
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, was occupied by Russia in March. It remains near the frontline and has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the facility.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Foreign Ministry
- Zaporizhzhia
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Sergei Ryabkov
- U.N.
- Russian
- Europe
- Chernobyl
ALSO READ
With eye on Russia, U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
UN Secretariat refused to approve IAEA visit to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Russia
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine warns of new Russian offensive; Sweden, Finland move closer to joining NATO
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine warns of new Russian offensive; Sweden, Finland move closer to joining NATO