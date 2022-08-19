Left Menu

UN chief says electricity at Russian-held nuclear plant belongs to Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 18:08 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that electricity generated at the Russian-held nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia belonged to Ukraine and demanded that principle be fully respected.

Guterres, asked about possible Russian plans to divert power to the Russian power grid, told reporters in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa that the plant should be demilitarised.

"Obviously the electricity from Zaporizhzhia is Ukrainian electricity and it's necessary especially during the winter for the Ukrainian people. And this principle must be fully respected."

