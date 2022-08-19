Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday she had taken a drugs test in the wake of video footage published earlier this week that showed her partying with friends and vowed she had never used illegal drugs.
"Never in my life have I used drugs," she told a news conference.
