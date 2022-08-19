Gazprom says Nord Stream 1 pipeline to shut for three days at end Aug
Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 21:32 IST
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which supplies gas from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea, will be shut down from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 for maintenance, Gazprom said on Friday.
After maintenance is complete, flows of 33 million cubic metres a day will resume, it said.
