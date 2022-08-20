Left Menu

J-K: 2 killed after mud house collapses after rain triggers landslide in Samole village

Two children were killed after their mud house collapsed due to landslide triggered due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Uddhampur village, officials said.

Visuals from the site of the house which collapsed in J-K's Udhampur. Image Credit: ANI
Two children were killed after their mud house collapsed due to landslide triggered due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Uddhampur village, officials said. The incident took place in Samole Village of Muttal area of Udhampur, district administration officials said on Saturday.

The house which collapsed belongs to Billa Son of Roshan Din of Jasana Samol. The bodies of the minors identified as Arif aged 3 years and two-month-old Gani, sons of Billa Son were recovered by rescuers, officials said.

The horrific incident occurred when the family was having dinner in the outer room of their house and both the kids slept inside. In the sudden collapse, while the rest of the family escaped the two children were trapped under the debris. The bodies were later discovered by officials under the site of collapse.

Police and revenue department officials rushed to the spot and have started rescue operations. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his grief over the incident and directed officials to provide necessary assistance to the affected family.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to house collapse in Muttal, Udhampur. My deepest condolences to bereaved family in this hour of grief. Directed district administration to provide necessary assistance to the affected family," tweeted Sinha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

