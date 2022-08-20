CII lines up host of events to celebrate Madras Day

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Chennai zone is organizing a host of events commemorating Madras Day, an official said on Saturday.

The CII, along with Greater Chennai Corporation, police, and other departments, are holding the events today and on Sunday on the eve of Madras Day observed on August 22 every year.

The idea is to create pride among the people in Chennai. The city is a colorful combination of the old world and the new. From its culture, architecture, beaches, industries, Chennai is a true metropolis, said CII Chennai zone chairman J Murugavel.

August 22 is celebrated to commemorate the founding of the city of Madras (now Chennai). It was on this day in 1639 that the purchase of Madrasapatnam was made by the East India Company, thus setting the ball rolling in the making of the renowned city that it is today. The year 2022 marks the 383rd anniversary of Chennai, said CII. ''Chennai Nights, a cultural extravaganza, has been organised as part of the celebrations. The highlight is the presence of more than 20 different food stalls, among others,'' he said in a press release.

The CII has organised a platform to showcase various products created by self-help groups, and farmer produce organisations during the two-day event that would be held at the Elliott's Beach, the release added.

