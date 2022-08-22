J-K: Civilians injured in grenade blast by terrorists in Srinagar
Several civilians were injured in a grenade blast by terrorists in Srinagar on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
Several civilians were injured in a grenade blast by terrorists in Srinagar on Sunday. According to Srinagar Police, the incident occurred at Nishat area where terrorists hurled grenade causing a low-intensity blast. Several people received minor injuries. All were given first aid and discharged from the hospital.
Police have registered a case and the hunt is underway to nab the terrorists. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said they averted a major terror incident by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 10-12 kilograms in Pulwama district.
The IED was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district. "On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 kg has been recovered in Beihgund area of Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it. A major terror incident was averted," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beihgund
- Srinagar
- Pulwama district
- Srinagar Police
- Army
- Jammu
- south Kashmir district
ALSO READ
Restrictions in Srinagar city areas to thwart Muhurram processions
'Hybrid militant' arrested in Srinagar
Restrictions in Srinagar city areas to thwart Muharram processions
Srinagar acid attack survivor identifies main accused, records statement
Independence Day celebrated across J-K, tricolour hoisted on top of Clock Tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk