J-K: Civilians injured in grenade blast by terrorists in Srinagar

Several civilians were injured in a grenade blast by terrorists in Srinagar on Sunday. According to Srinagar Police, the incident occurred at Nishat area where terrorists hurled grenade causing a low-intensity blast. Several people received minor injuries. All were given first aid and discharged from the hospital.

Police have registered a case and the hunt is underway to nab the terrorists. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said they averted a major terror incident by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 10-12 kilograms in Pulwama district.

The IED was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district. "On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 kg has been recovered in Beihgund area of Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it. A major terror incident was averted," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. (ANI)

