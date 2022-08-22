Russia's State Duma Council to hold special meeting on Zaporizhzhia nuclear station on Thursday

Russia's parliament said it will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine.

In an official statement published Monday, the parliament said a session of the Council of the State Duma will be held on Aug. 25 to discuss "the threat to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant."

