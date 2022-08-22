Left Menu

Karnataka CM forms high-level panel for mines modernisation

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-08-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 21:42 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday ordered constitution of a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary for the modernisation of mines.

He presided over the review meeting of the Department of Mines and Geology here.

Highlighting the concept of mining, machinery and mineral exploration are modernised in other countries, Bommai said according to his office in a release. The high-level committee must ponder over this and prepare guidelines for the same, he said.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to amend the sand policy suitably to help poor and middle-class people. There is a need to free the sand mining which is in the hands of a few people, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

