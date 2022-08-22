MP: 4 school children killed in accident

Four school children died during treatment after they were injured in a collision between a SUV and a truck while they were on way to school, an official said. The children were going to school near Nagda from Unhel in Madhya Pradesh, on Monday morning.

A vehicle carrying 15 school children to school collided with a truck near Nagda from Unhel city in the Ujjain district. In the accident, students received injuries later to which they were taken to a hospital located in Ujjain . During the treatment 4 children died, other 11 also received injuries but their condition is stable.

Giving information, Collector Ashish Singh said, "This morning 15 school children were traveling in a storm car of Nagda school. who were going to school from their home. That's when the accident happened. 4 children have died during treatment." The students are kept under observation in a private hospital in Ujjain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)