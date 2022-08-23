U.S. court upholds Conoco's $8.7 bln award for loss of Venezuela assets
Updated: 23-08-2022 01:41 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 01:40 IST
A U.S. court upheld a tribunal's $8.75 billion award to U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips over the expropriation of its Venezuelan oil assets, granting a default judgment in the case on Friday.
The decision gives the U.S. company new authority to collect on a 2019 award by a World Bank tribunal. The award includes interest that adds at least $1 billion to the amount owed to Conoco.
