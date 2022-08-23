Left Menu

Bodies of two infiltrators seen during reconnaissance of attempted infiltration site at LoC in Rajouri

Bodies of two infiltrators were observed during reconnaissance of the site of the attempted infiltration at the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-08-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 09:56 IST
Bodies of two infiltrators seen during reconnaissance of attempted infiltration site at LoC in Rajouri
Representative Image, File Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bodies of two infiltrators were observed during reconnaissance of the site of the attempted infiltration at the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu. An Indian Army quadcopter on Tuesday morning, initiated the exploration of the site where on Monday night, they thwarted an attempt of infiltration at the LoC border in the Naushera Sector of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

During the exploration, bodies of two infiltrators were observed. The area is being scanned further. According to a Defence spokesperson, the Indian Army successfully stopped an attempt of infiltration at the LoC border in the Naushera Sector of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

