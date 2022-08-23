Left Menu

World Bank, Assam govt discuss ways to fast track projects

Assam government and the World Bank have decided to fast track the completion of ongoing projects and expedite the approval procedure for those in the pipeline, an official release said.A meeting of delegates of World Bank and state governemt delegates chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was held here on Monday night during which the ongoing external aided projects EAPs and the proposed projects to be financed by the international financial institution was discussed, it said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-08-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 10:38 IST
World Bank, Assam govt discuss ways to fast track projects
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam government and the World Bank have decided to fast track the completion of ongoing projects and expedite the approval procedure for those in the pipeline, an official release said.

A meeting of delegates of World Bank and state governemt delegates chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was held here on Monday night during which the ongoing external aided projects (EAPs) and the proposed projects to be financed by the international financial institution was discussed, it said. ''The two sides have agreed upon fast-tracking the completion of the remaining portions of the ongoing projects and expediting the approval procedure for launching those on the pipeline,'' the release said. The World Bank delegation was led by its South Asia regional vice-president Martin Raiser and also included its India country director Auguste Tano Kouameheld.

Sarma praised the World Bank for its wholehearted support in realising the growth potential of Assam and hoped that the relationship between the two will grow stronger as they embark on new projects and schemes in the state. He also inaugurated the 'State Public Procurement Portal' which will be a one stop solution to public procurements of various magnitudes and varieties. The portal is aimed at ensuring transparency in the public procurement process and is the second of its kind to be launched by a state government, Sarma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022