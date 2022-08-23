Left Menu

CPC says fixing damaged equipment at mooring points will take a month

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 14:48 IST
The Caspian Pipeline Consortium said on Tuesday it will take a month, assuming good weather, to repair equipment at two mooring points of its Black Sea terminal, the Interfax news agency reported.

Oil exports via two of its three mooring points have been suspended due to damaged equipment. The third mooring point will be able to load up to 3.5 million tonnes of oil per month, Interfax reported the company as saying.

CPC said it was negotiating with shippers to shift loading schedules to inspect the third mooring point by August 26.

