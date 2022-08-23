Left Menu

Farmers should adopt organic farming: Haryana Governor

This will benefit and help them in becoming self-reliant, Dattatreya said.He was interacting with a 15-member delegation of Turmeric Farmers Producing Organisation, Manoharabad, Nizamabad district, Telangana at Raj Bhavan here, an official statement said.The Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many schemes are being run to promote organic farming in the country.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday said farmers should adopt organic farming by taking advantage of the agricultural welfare policies and programmes of the Central and their respective state governments. ''This will benefit and help them in becoming self-reliant,'' Dattatreya said.

He was interacting with a 15-member delegation of Turmeric Farmers Producing Organisation, Manoharabad, Nizamabad district, Telangana at Raj Bhavan here, an official statement said.

The Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many schemes are being run to promote organic farming in the country. Up to 90 per cent subsidy is being given under various schemes for turmeric production in the country, he said.

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is promoting entrepreneurship and agro-based industries where farmers are being given maximum subsidy on equipment, food production and storage facilities, Dattatreya said.

P Tirupati Reddy, President of Turmeric Producing Farmers' Organization told the Governor that turmeric is produced in about 100 villages in his area, adding that these villages produce 30 per cent of the country's total turmeric output.

