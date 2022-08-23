Kalpataru to construct transmission link for SJVN's Luhri Hydro Project Stage-I

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Tuesday said Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd will construct a 220 KV direct current single zebra transmission line for 210 MW Luhri Hydro Electric Project Stage-1.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement that the firm has entered into an agreement for the construction of a 220 KV D/C (direct current) single zebra transmission line for 210 MW Luhri Hydro Electric Project Stage-1 with Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.

Sharma further apprised that this hydroelectric project which is spread over Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh will be connected with 220/400 KV GIS pooling at Nanj in Mandi district via ISTS network for power transmission. The agreement envisages an expenditure of Rs 71.18 crore and it includes end-to-end delivery of commissioned transmission line by August 2024.

Sharma further stated that Luhri Hydro Electric Project Stage-1 is designed to generate 758 MUs (million units) of energy per annum, which would be transmitted through this ISTS network line.

It is another milestone toward strengthening the diversified portfolio of the 'Mini Ratna' company, which shows SJVN's commitment to empower the nation, Sharma said.

The contract agreement was signed on Tuesday by Salil Shamshery Executive Director, Electrical Contracts, SJVN and Prabina Kumar Mohanty Vice President, Projects of Gujarat-based Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. Sharma informed that SJVN has currently a total portfolio of around 42,000 MW and is functional in all Business Verticals of the energy sector i.e. hydro, thermal, and renewable sources besides diversifying and venturing into power transmission and trading.

The recent additions of new projects are leading the company towards actualising its shared vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

