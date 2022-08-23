Brazil's next crop will not be hurt by fall in fertilizer deliveries -agribusiness consultant

Brazil is poised to produce more than 300 million tonnes of grains in 2022/2023 even as some farmers may cut fertilizer applications, Andre Pessoa, head of agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, said on Tuesday. Brazil will start planting soybeans and corn next month in the center west, and crop conditions will likely be excellent barring unforeseen weather issues, he said.

Speaking at a fertilizer industry event, Pessoa noted logistical bottlenecks may delay fertilizer deliveries to some parts of Brazil this year. Still, he said, crop yields will not suffer because there are nutrients still trapped in the soil after years of steady applications that will guarantee healthy plants.

"Even in the face of an expected fall in fertilizer deliveries, farmers will have enough to produce a spectacular crop," Pessoa said. Deliveries of crop nutrients to Brazilian farmers will be around 45 million tonnes this year, slightly below the 45.8 million tonnes for 2021, according to Agroconsult projections and Anda, a fertilizer trade group that compiles industry data.

Brazil will likely import less fertilizers overall this season, Pessoa said. Agroconsult projects imports at 36.9 million tonnes in 2022, compared with 39.2 million tonnes in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)