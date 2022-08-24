Left Menu

Turkey's business group receives U.S. letter on Russia sanctions risks

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 00:00 IST
Turkey's leading TUSIAD business association has received a letter from U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo warning of possible sanctions risks if companies establish relations with sanctioned Russian entities and individuals.

In a statement, TUSIAD said on Tuesday that it had shared the letter with the Turkish foreign ministry, finance ministry and trade ministry.

On Saturday, Adeyemo told Turkish Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

