Left Menu

Romania's wheat crop down at 9 mln tonnes, ministry says

The European Union nation's grain crop stood at a record in 2021, including 11.3 million tonnes of wheat. This month, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said the harvest would be up to 18% smaller on the year but still ensure a surplus for exports.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 24-08-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 14:12 IST
Romania's wheat crop down at 9 mln tonnes, ministry says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania has reaped 9 million tonnes of wheat this year, the agriculture ministry said, as weather and higher production costs caused crops to fall by roughly a fifth from last year. The European Union nation's grain crop stood at a record in 2021, including 11.3 million tonnes of wheat.

This month, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said the harvest would be up to 18% smaller on the year but still ensure a surplus for exports. Domestic consumption regularly ranges from 2.5 million to about 3 million tonnes. Romania has been among the largest grain sellers in the EU and is an active exporter to the Middle East, with Egypt the main buyer.

It sends exports through its Black Sea port of Constanta, which Ukraine has been using as an alternative route in the six months following Russia's invasion. The ministry also said farmers were currently reaping sunflower and maize in twenty counties.

High temperatures and prolonged drought have hit crops and preliminary ministry data on Wednesday showed damage to 420,380 hectares, out of about 7 million hectares of grain and oil-producing crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022