Left Menu

17-year-old girl strangled by youth in Delhi's Mundka

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by a youth in West Delhi's Mundka area on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 21:23 IST
17-year-old girl strangled by youth in Delhi's Mundka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by a youth in west Delhi's Mundka area on Wednesday. Delhi Police received a PCR call on Wednesday at Mundka police station that a boy strangled a girl at Gali no 3, Lekh Ram Park, Tikri Border. The accused was overpowered by the people on the spot. The police team reached the spot and rushed the victim to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The accused was identified as Harish (18), a resident of Kacchi Colony, Lekh Ram Park, Tikri Border, Delhi. According to police, Harish was living in the house of the deceased and working in a factory at Bahadurgarh with the mother of the deceased girl.

Police registered a murder case at Mundka police station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022