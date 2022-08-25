Left Menu

Delhi reports 945 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

The national capital reported 945 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 5.55 per cent, according to a bulletin by Delhi Health Department on Wednesday.

Updated: 25-08-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 08:17 IST
The national capital reported 945 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 5.55 per cent, according to a bulletin by Delhi Health Department on Wednesday. The city reported six deaths due to COVID-19.

As many as 1,285 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. As many as 2,972 patients are in home isolation in the national capital while 391 patients are admitted to hospitals.

A total of 12,046 samples were tested in the last 24 hours for COVID. India recorded 10,649 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 4,43,68,195.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country also reported 36 deaths in the last 24 hours due to Covid, taking the death toll to 5,27,452. The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59 per cent, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

