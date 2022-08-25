Left Menu

RLDA invites bids for leasing 3.5 acres of railway land at Andhra's Dharmavaram for Commercial Development

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, has called for bids for leasing out a land parcel of 3.5 acres at Dharmavaram, Andhra Pradesh for commercial development for a lease period of 45 years and for a reserve price of Rs. 9.58 Crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 08:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 08:27 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, has called for bids for leasing out a land parcel of 3.5 acres at Dharmavaram, Andhra Pradesh for commercial development for a lease period of 45 years and for a reserve price of Rs. 9.58 Crore. The land parcel is located on the approx. 15.0 m wide station Road, adjacent to the Chennai- Anantapur Highway (NH-716) thus making it accessible from all parts of the city. The site falls under the Ananthapuramu Hindupur Urban Development Authority.

Giving information about this development plan, the Vice Chairman of RLDA, Ved Parkash Dudeja, said that the land parcel is strategically located near the Dharmavaran Railway station, which is the primary station serving Dharmavaram, Sri Sathya Sai district. Being one of the major train junctions in Andhra Pradesh, the proposed land parcel with its easy accessibility across the city has immense development potential. Dharmavaram is known for its handloom silk sarees and is also called the Silk city of Andhra Pradesh. The city is renowned for cotton, silk weaving industries and leather puppets. Dharmavaram is also the gateway to Puttaparthi, famous internationally for Sathya Sai Baba's Samadhi and visited by devotees in large numbers.

During the current Financial Year, RLDA has leased out Eleven sites at Liluah (Howrah), Nizamabad (Telangana), Waltax Road (Chennai), Egmore (Chennai), Bhopal (MP), Ludhiana (Punjab), Abu Road (Rajasthan), Bhusawal (Maharashtra), Bareilly, Varanasi and Gorakhpur in UP for a cumulative lease premium of Rs. 735 Crore. In addition, Railway assets valuing approx. Rs. 163 Crore shall be developed in Bhopal, Egmore (Chennai), Bareilly and Ludhiana Railway Colonies. Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, namely leasing commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment, and multi-functional complexes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

