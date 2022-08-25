Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates free equipment and material distribution program in South Nagpur

Programs are being organized in all the six assembly constituencies of Nagpur city for the distribution of these devices, today is the first program in this series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 19:42 IST
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates free equipment and material distribution program in South Nagpur
Total of 66 thousand devices have been given to 9,018 beneficiaries of Dakshin Nagpur Assembly Constituency, whose combined cost is more than Rs.9 crore. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has said that it is the endeavor of our government to reach out to every last person of the society, to help them in their development and serve them.

Inaugurating free equipment and material distribution program to senior citizens and differently-abled people in South Nagpur today under the Central Government's National Vayoshree and ADIP (Assistance to Disabled Persons) scheme along with Union minister for Social justice and empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar, Shri Gadkari said we are committed to the program.

In 2016, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Government issued the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act in the country. Keeping this in mind, screening camps were organized for senior citizens and differently-abled people from 27 February to 23 April 2022 under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana, in which about 36,000 people including 28,000 in Nagpur city and 8,000 in rural Nagpur were screened and 2 lakh 41 thousand equipment and materials will be distributed to all of them. The total cost of all these tools and materials is Rs 34.83 crore.

Programs are being organized in all the six assembly constituencies of Nagpur city for the distribution of these devices, today is the first program in this series. Total of 66 thousand devices have been given to 9,018 beneficiaries of Dakshin Nagpur Assembly Constituency, whose combined cost is more than Rs.9 crore.

43 types of these devices mainly include tools and materials such as three wheeler cycles (hand-operated), wheel chairs, walking sticks, digital hearing aids, smart phones with screen reading for the visually impaired, braille cans (folding cans) alongwith prosthetic arms and legs.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022