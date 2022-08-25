NMCG signs agreement for development of Sewage Treatment Plants for Agra

A tripartite Concession Agreement was signed between National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam and M/s Vishvaraj Environment Private Limited (VEPL) for development of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) for Agra under Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) on 25th August 2022 at NMCG office today. The contract has been awarded at the total cost of Rs. 582.84 crores.

In order to abate pollution in River Yamuna through basin-approach, NMCG approved the project for construction of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) of total capacity of 177.6 MLD, among other works such as developing Interception & Diversion (I&D) structures, I&D network laying, sewage pumping stations including Operation and Maintenance for 15 years etc. This project aims to take care of the existing sewerage problems in the Agra city which pollutes River Yamuna. On implementation of the project, there will be no discharge of untreated sewage from Agra city into River Yamuna thereby reducing pollution load in the river.

Expressing his happiness on completing the process of award of contract, Shri G. Asok Kumar, Director General, NMCG, said that this project will be implemented under Hybrid Annuity based PPP model and will ensure that operation and maintenance of the STPs are done as per stringent performance requirements. "This project will be another milestone in achieving the objective of preventing any untreated waste water entering River Yamuna, which is one of the major tributaries of River Ganga," Shri Kumar added.

The Concession Agreement was signed between Shri Raj Kumar Sharma, Superintending Engineer, UP Jal Nigam, Shri Satyajeet Raut, Authorized Signatory, M/s. Vishvaraj Environment Private Limited and Shri Binod Kumar, Director (Projects), NMCG. Shri Himansu Badoni, Executive Director (Projects), NMCG and Mr. Arun Lakhani, CMD, VEPL were also present along with other representatives of state agencies and concessionaire during the signing ceremony.

Shri Lakhani said "VEPL has always engaged in projects related to sustainability and environment. The social and health impact of sewage treatment project is well known to all of us. This is a major project for VEPL and will make a contribution to the Clean Ganga Mission. We intend to complete the project well within time with the support of UP Jal Nigam and NMCG."

(With Inputs from PIB)