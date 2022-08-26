Zelenskiy: World must act faster to get Russia out of nuclear plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency and other world bodies need to act much faster to force Russian troops to leave the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

"Every minute that Russian troops remain at the nuclear power station there is a risk of global radiation catastrophe," he said in a video address.

