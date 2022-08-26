Left Menu

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-08-2022
UAE supports Saudi comments on possible oil output cuts, source says
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates is aligned with Saudi Arabia's thinking on crude oil markets and supportive of its recent comments, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia on Monday flagged the possibility of introducing production cuts to balance an oil market it described as schizophrenic.

