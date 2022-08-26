Left Menu

Ukraine says one reactor at nuclear plant reconnects to its grid

"Today... at 14:04, one of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's power units that shut down yesterday was connected to the power grid," Energoatom said in a statement. Kyiv is three hours ahead of GMT.

Ukraine's state nuclear company said on Friday that one reactor at its Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been reconnected to the Ukrainian grid and was again supplying Ukraine with electricity.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is located in southern Ukraine, was disconnected from the Ukrainian grid for the first time in its history on Thursday after a fire caused by shelling damaged a power line, Ukraine said earlier. "Today... at 14:04, one of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's power units that shut down yesterday was connected to the power grid," Energoatom said in a statement. Kyiv is three hours ahead of GMT.

