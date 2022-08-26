CropLife India Pioneers Farmers' Education Drive on Chili Thrips Management in Andhra Pradesh

FPOs targeted for effective knowledge transfer and wider outreach Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) CropLife India, an association of 16 R&D driven crop science companies, and the leading voice of the plant science industry in India, pioneered a farmers’ education drive on Chili Thrips Management in Andhra Pradesh. The inauguration ceremony was held in Guntur today; Dr. Sujatha, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Government of Andhra Pradesh, being the Chief Guest. Present on the occasion were officials and entomologists of Dr. YSR Horticulture University of Andhra Pradesh, Scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Extension Officers, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), distributors, retailers, member companies and other officials. Dr. Sujatha, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Government of Andhra Pradesh said, “CropLife India would receive the full support of our State and District administrations in outreach to farmers on various aspects of the campaign. The campaign would explore all the possible avenues of outreach to farmers and spray-men through Field Training, cultural events, School Programmes, etc.; which would induce peer-to-peer learning among farmers and their families.” Dr. Sujatha added, that community management approach is one of best practices for Chilli Thrips management along with integrated pest management technique. As per varying estimates and study, there was a 40-80% damage to the chili crop due to pest outbreak, in the last season; which resulted in heavy loss to the farmer and the economy as a whole. Fearing an outbreak and to ensure effective transfer of the technical expertise of Chili Thrips Management; CropLife India has launched this education drive in Andhra Pradesh. Apart from the awareness on Chili Thrips, our on-ground team would share the knowledge on best agriculture practices and newer technology like application of Drones in spraying of agrochemicals. CropLife India had issued a Chilli Thrips Advisory (English and Telugu languages) advising farmers about the pest’s management. The program would cover a wide range of topics such as transportation and secure storage of Crop Protection products, understanding the label, judicious and responsible use of Crop Protection products, personal health and hygiene, use of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), correct spraying techniques, maintaining sprayers and nozzles and triple rinsing of used empty containers. CropLife India remains committed to advancing agriculture in India and to meaningfully engage with the Government and farming community; to enable Safe & Secure Food Supply. CropLife India assures of our full support in the interest of progressive and pragmatic initiatives of the Government for the benefit of Farmers and Sustainable Agriculture in India. About CropLife India CropLife India is committed to advancing sustainable agriculture and it is an association of 16 leading domestic and international R&D driven member companies in crop protection and the leading voice of the plant science industry in India. We jointly represent approx. 70% of the market and are responsible for 95% of the molecules introduced in the country. Our member companies have annual global R&D spend of 6 billion USD and are firmly committed to engaging with the farming community to enable Safe, Secure Food Supply.

